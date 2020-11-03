Website of the Year

Stuart Crosby: Let's talk about the future of local government

All New Zealand councils are grappling with infrastructure deficits, housing, climate change, three waters and freshwater. Photo / Michael Craig

By: Stuart Crosby

OPINION

With the general election under our collective belts it's about time New Zealand had a conversation about the future.

No, not the inevitable 100-day plan or how the ministerial portfolios are divvied up,

