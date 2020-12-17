Tauranga man takes wee trip down Hewletts Rd in portaloo

A trip to the loo for Chaz Hayward has resulted in thousands of views and a box of alcohol for his efforts.

His trip to the loo was, more accurately, a trip down Hewletts Rd inside a portaloo.

It started out as a dare, something that often happens between Hayward and his friend Hayden Saxton.

"We were stuck in traffic and he goes, 'you won't jump in that portaloo for a box' and I said 'probably not actually' but I got thinking for a couple of seconds and thought ah well, it's a free box for sitting in a portaloo."

The pair were driving down Hewletts Rd in Mount Maunganui on Monday when the truck in front of them, towing the portaloo, stopped at the lights.

That was Hayward's chance.

He raced out of the passenger seat and plopped down on his new throne while Saxton followed behind, filming the antics.

"Then the truck started driving away with me in it.

"I just thought I would have to wait until it stopped again before I could get out."

Chaz Hayward took a trip to the loo, or more the loo took a trip with Chaz. Photo / Supplied

And thankfully for Hayward, the loo was fresh, on its way to a new destination so he sat calmly with the lid down until the next set of lights allowed him to make his escape.

"Pretty much straight after, on the way home, we stopped in and got a 12 box of Canadian Club. Pretty nice for a 30-second prank."

The video has now gone viral with nearly 100,000 views on Facebook.

"I wouldn't even expect 700 views. It's overwhelming."

The portaloo is owned by Western Bay Hire and financial consultant Maverick Beauchamp said the video gave staff a good laugh.

"There was no harm intended," he said.

"All of us took it as a joke, rather than taking it too seriously. We were a bit nervous when we first saw it, that he was going to keep driving off.

"That would've been a pretty crappy situation."

Beauchamp said there were safety factors, and the company discouraged such actions in moving traffic, but "people will be people at the end of the day".

Police said they were not aware of Hayward's bog ride.

"Without knowing more about the circumstances, it's not really something we can provide comment on, except to urge people not to act in a way that may put themselves or other road users at risk," a police spokeswoman said.