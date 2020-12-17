Serious injuries in motorcycle crash on Kuaotunu Wharekaho Rd, Coromandel

FILE

One person has been critically injured in a motorcycle crash in Coromandel.

A statement from New Zealand Police media said they were notified of the crash, on Kuaotunu Wharekaho Rd, between School of Mines Ln and Wharekaho Rd, about 5pm yesterday.

The road was blocked but reopened about 10.20pm.

A St John spokeswoman said an ambulance and a rescue helicopter were sent to the scene and one person was flown to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The police thanked motorists for their patience while the road was closed.

The circumstances of the crash will be investigated.

More to come.