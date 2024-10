Ripple effects hit after Navy ship’s sinking, clean-up efforts get under way in Dunedin and how one Wellingtonian is boycotting the city’s rates increase.

A woman has been charged with murder after a man was found dead in Tauranga on Sunday morning.

Police were called to an area in Gate Pā near St George St at about 8.45am, where the 63-year-old’s body was found.

In an update on Monday, police said a 50-year-old woman had appeared in Tauranga District Court.

She was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court at Tauranga on October 30.