In two separate incidents, Chad Laupama violently assaulted his pregnant partner and his mother in a vehicle. Photo / Stock Image 123rf

In two separate incidents, Chad Laupama violently assaulted his pregnant partner and his mother in a vehicle. Photo / Stock Image 123rf

Fearing for her safety, a heavily pregnant woman jumped from a moving vehicle to escape her enraged partner who repeatedly punched her head as he drove.

But it wasn't the first time Chad Laupama had inflicted violence on a woman close to him, with his mother on a separate occasion suffering blows to her head as she drove her drunk and angry son home from a party.

The 30-year-old's violence was described as disturbing by Judge Gregory Hikaka who jailed the man when he appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday.

The court heard Laupama had been drinking at a South Taranaki pub on January 29 this year while his partner, who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time, waited for him outside in his vehicle.

When he returned to the car, she asked if he could take her home and while driving he became angry and punched the windscreen with enough force to crack the glass.

Turning his attention to the woman, who had a protection order against Laupama, he leaned over and delivered multiple punches to her head.

She jumped from the vehicle and Laupama continued to drive on. However, he returned a short time later and dropped the woman at the hospital where she was treated for bruising, swelling and cuts to her head, and a cut to her ankle that required stitches.

In a similar assault, Laupama attacked his mother as she drove him away from a party on October 3, 2020.

He was heavily intoxicated and was verbally abusing her for "removing" him from the event, the court heard.

Laupama began kicking the windscreen and the centre console, causing damage to the vehicle, before leaning over to change the gears and take hold of the steering wheel.

Chad Laupama appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Wednesday. Photo / Tara Shaskey

He demanded his mother stop the vehicle and then punched the back of her head six times, resulting in a stay in hospital for the woman who suffered swelling, dizziness and headaches.

In relation to the violent incidents, Laupama was sentenced on admitted charges of assaulting a person in a family relationship, willful damage, assault with intent to injure and breach of a protection order.

Two further and separate incidents saw Laupama also sentenced on admitted charges of driving while disqualified, third or subsequent, and failing to stop for police, and behaving threateningly after he waved a kitchen knife at police officers who were trying to arrest him.

Laupama, who appeared in court via audiovisual link, has been in prison custody since February.

Defence lawyer Andrew Laurenson said the custodial remand meant his client had not touched alcohol for months.

Laupama's offending was largely caused by drinking, Laurenson said, adding he was now seeking assistance for his alcohol and violence issues.

He was extremely remorseful and had gained insight into his offending since being locked up, it was heard.

"He is basically disgusted with his behaviour, the way he could treat his mother," Laurenson said.

"It was his job to protect her and she had raised him and that he could assault her in that manner was something which has opened his eyes."

Laupama felt equally "disgusted" at himself for the violence he rained upon his partner, Laurenson said.

Judge Hikaka acknowledged the insight Laupama had gained, his remorse, and his rehabilitation prospects.

He said it provided hope there would be no further violence against women.

"The main women in your life, your mother and your partner, need to be able to have a glimmer of hope in any interaction with you moving forward."

Laupama was sentenced to 14 months' jail but was granted leave to apply for home detention.

He was also disqualified from driving for 12 months and a destruction order was made for the knife.