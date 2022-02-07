A man accused of causing a crash involving a quad bike in Ōpunake, South Taranaki, has been released from custody. Photo/Tara Shaskey

A man accused of causing a crash involving a quad bike in Ōpunake, South Taranaki, has been released from custody. Photo/Tara Shaskey

A man accused of driving his vehicle into a quad bike in South Taranaki, causing critical injuries for a person on the bike, has been released from custody three months on from the crash.

Patrick Smith, 29, is facing charges of endangering transport and failing to stop and ascertain injury following the October 31 crash last year on Ihaia Rd at Ōpunake.

A throng of emergency services personnel, including a helicopter, responded to the collision between the quad bike and Smith's vehicle.

The passenger of the bike, a 26-year-old man, suffered critical injuries and remained in intensive care at Wellington Hospital for a time.

The driver of the bike sustained minor injuries.

Days later, Smith was arrested and remanded into custody.

He has pleaded not guilty to the two charges and the matter is now heading to trial.

On Tuesday, he appeared in Hāwera District Court via audio-visual link from Whanganui Prison to make a bid for electronically-monitored bail.

Judge Gregory Hikaka, who also appeared via audio-visual link, granted Smith bail.

He will appear in New Plymouth District Court on March 29 for a case review hearing.