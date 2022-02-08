Andrew John Springfield, who has seven convictions for driving while disqualified, was warned he would be jailed if caught behind the wheel again without a licence. Photo / Bevan Conley

Recidivist disqualified driver Andrew John Springfield has been warned a jail sentence will follow if he continues to flout the law.

The 48-year-old, who had five previous convictions for driving while disqualified, appeared before Judge Ian Carter in the Whanganui District Court on Tuesday facing two further charges of unlawfully getting behind the wheel.

Springfield had been disqualified from driving for six months on December 9, 2021.

However, 12 days later he was caught speeding, doing 74kmh in a 50kmh zone, on a Suzuki motorcycle along Heads Rd, Whanganui, on December 21, the police summary of facts stated.

The pending court appearance didn't put the brakes on Springfield.

Nine days later, on December 30, he was nabbed driving a Mercedes-Benz along the same stretch of road.

"Stopped by police, the defendant exited the vehicle in a heightened state and began abusing the police officers."

Springfield acknowledged he was a disqualified driver and told police he was going to buy some credit for his cellphone.

His car was impounded for 28 days.

Defence lawyer Jamie Waugh said Springfield's previous convictions dated back to the 1990s, and sought a sentence of community work along with a further disqualification period.

Judge Carter agreed and disqualified Springfield for a further 12 months on each charge, to be served concurrently, when the current period expires on June 9, 2022.

Springfield was also warned of the consequences should he be tempted to get back behind the wheel before June 2023.

"You should be aware, if there are further offences of this nature you may well be looking at a sentence of imprisonment," Judge Carter said.