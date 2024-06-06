Te Pāti Māori calls allegations 'baseless', Auckland is leading the decline in housing and dangerous building notice extended by one month after man rips it up.

Tangaroa College parents have been asked to consider their children’s safety during school pick-ups and drop-offs amid claims a man tried to get a schoolgirl to get into his car in Ōtara.

Police are also investigating after a 17-year-old claimed the man was waiting at a bus stop on Flatbush Rd where he then followed her in a car towards Tangaroa College.

When the student was close to school on Haumia Way, she says the man told her he wanted her to get in her car and became aggressive when she refused.

She said she then ran to the school and reported it to school security.

Tangaroa College principal Chris Bean said he’s “very concerned and worried for what took place”.

“As soon as I was made aware, I informed our school community, informed our staff, informed the police and then also informed the local schools within our community,” he said.

He said he spread the message “to be aware and to be safe with regards to this afternoon, in particular, just in case the person is still in the community”.

Bean said the school had told parents about what took place and then asked them to have a conversation with their children, reminding them about messages of being aware and alert, especially if someone asks them to get into a car.

Police said the incident had been reported to them.

“Our enquiries are now in the very early stages to determine the exact nature of the incident,” a spokeswoman said.

“We appreciate the distress this reported incident may cause in the community, and we would like to reassure those in the area we are working to understand what has occurred.”

The partner of the 17-year-old’s sister said the family had reported the incident to police.

He said it took place at about 9.58am today.

He said the student claimed the man told her he wanted her to get into the car so he could drop her off at the school, which was close by.

She claimed the man was asking where she lived and how she gets to school each day and that when she said no to him he became more aggressive and loud.

When the student ran off to school, she spoke to security and then called her sister, who put a social media post on local community pages.

The student later told her sister that one of her friends had claimed to see the same man in the area earlier also.

The sister’s partner said it was the first time the student had felt unsafe on the way to school.

He planned to pick her up from Tangaroa College this afternoon, with the family hoping police would act quickly on the matter to find the man in the car.