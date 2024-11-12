Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Taming inflation: Cost of living is the Grinch that threatens Christmas - Ryan Bridge

Ryan Bridge
By
Newstalk ZB's Early Edition host·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Inflation fell to 2.2% year-on-year, well below the June quarter and also slightly below consensus forecasts of 2.3%. Video / Alyse Wright

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Living costs increased 3.8% across all households in the year to September.
  • In the June quarter, households spent $479 million more than their disposable income, driven by spending on services and non-durable goods, such as groceries.
  • Interest payments increased 18.2% for the average household in the year to September 30.

Ryan Bridge is Newstalk ZB’s Early Edition host.

OPINION

The best gift to give this Christmas is a lecture on inflation.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

It’s the Grinch that steals presents from under the tree and we should all know why it happens and how to prevent it.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand