Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

The real cost of living? Household living costs up in September quarter, Stats NZ says

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
A key measure of household inflation was up in the September quarter. Photo / Jacobs Stock Photography

A key measure of household inflation was up in the September quarter. Photo / Jacobs Stock Photography

Household inflation was up in the September quarter, with the poor and elderly feeling the impact of price rises more than many others did.

That’s according to the latest household living costs price indexes (HLPI) from Stats NZ.

Stats NZ today said inflation in the three months to September 30 for all households was up 1.0% on the previous quarter.

That was also up on the previous quarter, when inflation for all households in the June quarter was up 0.6% compared to March.

The data released today showed superannuitants faced inflation of 1.7% in the September quarter.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

For the lowest-expenditure household group, quarterly inflation was 1.6%.

For beneficiaries, quarterly inflation was 1.1%.

For Māori, it was 0.8% and for the highest-expenditure household group it was also 0.8%, according to Stats NZ.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Year-on-year

Across the year, living costs inflation across all households was up 3.8%, with only minor variation between demographic groups.

The highest-expenditure household group experienced inflation of 3.7%. For the lowest-expenditure household group, it was 4.3%.

Stats NZ said the HLPI measured how inflation affected various different household groups, plus an all-households group.

In contrast, the Consumers Price Index (CPI) measured how inflation affected New Zealand as a whole.

In the September quarter, annual inflation as recorded in the CPI was 2.2%.

The “all households group” or average household represented all private New Zealand-resident households, Stats NZ said.

“A key use of the CPI is for monetary policy, while the HLPIs provide insight into the cost of living for different household groups,” the statistics agency added.

And whereas the CPI captured the cost of building a new home, the HLPIs captured mortgage interest payments.

“In the HLPIs, interest payments increased by 18.2% for the average household in the 12 months to the September 2024 quarter,” Stats NZ added.

“In the CPI, the cost of building a new home increased by 2.5% in the same period.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business