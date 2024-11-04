A key measure of household inflation was up in the September quarter. Photo / Jacobs Stock Photography

Household inflation was up in the September quarter, with the poor and elderly feeling the impact of price rises more than many others did.

That’s according to the latest household living costs price indexes (HLPI) from Stats NZ.

Stats NZ today said inflation in the three months to September 30 for all households was up 1.0% on the previous quarter.

That was also up on the previous quarter, when inflation for all households in the June quarter was up 0.6% compared to March.

The data released today showed superannuitants faced inflation of 1.7% in the September quarter.