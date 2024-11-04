For the lowest-expenditure household group, quarterly inflation was 1.6%.
For beneficiaries, quarterly inflation was 1.1%.
For Māori, it was 0.8% and for the highest-expenditure household group it was also 0.8%, according to Stats NZ.
Year-on-year
Across the year, living costs inflation across all households was up 3.8%, with only minor variation between demographic groups.
The highest-expenditure household group experienced inflation of 3.7%. For the lowest-expenditure household group, it was 4.3%.
Stats NZ said the HLPI measured how inflation affected various different household groups, plus an all-households group.
In contrast, the Consumers Price Index (CPI) measured how inflation affected New Zealand as a whole.
In the September quarter, annual inflation as recorded in the CPI was 2.2%.
The “all households group” or average household represented all private New Zealand-resident households, Stats NZ said.
“A key use of the CPI is for monetary policy, while the HLPIs provide insight into the cost of living for different household groups,” the statistics agency added.
And whereas the CPI captured the cost of building a new home, the HLPIs captured mortgage interest payments.
“In the HLPIs, interest payments increased by 18.2% for the average household in the 12 months to the September 2024 quarter,” Stats NZ added.
“In the CPI, the cost of building a new home increased by 2.5% in the same period.”