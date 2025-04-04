Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Trump trade ‘emergency’ follows decades of anger that America has been ripped off

By Alan Rappeport
New York Times·
8 mins to read

The dynamic President Trump has described has been a worry for many US workers whose jobs have been lost to cheaper overseas labour. Photo / Brendan Smialowski, AFP

The dynamic President Trump has described has been a worry for many US workers whose jobs have been lost to cheaper overseas labour. Photo / Brendan Smialowski, AFP

Economists and legal experts question how the strongest economy in the world can be facing a national emergency over the trade deficit.

President Donald Trump upended the international trading system Wednesday (Thursday NZ time) with a blunt package of global tariffs, making the case that the United States

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business

Premium