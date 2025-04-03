Why the US 20% tariff figure is ‘garbage economics’

The trade war has begun with US President Donald Trump rolling out reciprocal tariffs – but the calculations are being questioned.

Economists have been scrambling to reverse-engineer where the White House’s 20% tariff figure on United States goods imported into New Zealand is generated from.

John Ballingall, an economist and partner at firm Sense Partners, said the likely theory that resulted in a 10% tariff on New Zealand goods going into the US was “garbage economics”.

That figure was not a tariff imposed on US products coming into the country, he explained.

He believed it was derived from the bilateral trade deficit, divided by how much the US imported from New Zealand, which was equal to about 19.6%.

“That’s the measure they are using to indicate we are cheating on the US.