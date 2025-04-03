Advertisement
Why the US 20% tariff figure is ‘garbage economics’

Madison Malone
By
Senior Business Journalist, host of Markets with Madison·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

The trade war has begun with US President Donald Trump rolling out reciprocal tariffs – but the calculations are being questioned.

Economists have been scrambling to reverse-engineer where the White House’s 20% tariff figure on United States goods imported into New Zealand is generated from.

John Ballingall, an economist and partner at firm Sense Partners, said the likely theory that resulted in a 10% tariff on New Zealand goods going into the US was “garbage economics”.

That figure was not a tariff imposed on US products coming into the country, he explained.

He believed it was derived from the bilateral trade deficit, divided by how much the US imported from New Zealand, which was equal to about 19.6%.

“That’s the measure they are using to indicate we are cheating on the US.

“Now, this is garbage economics.”

A conflicting number bandied around in the past 24 hours was an average tariff of about 1.8% on US goods imported here, he said.

Ballingall had his own measure for determining the correct tariff figure, which he said would still be near 20%, give or take.

Watch John Ballingall discuss an alternative calculation, the impact tariffs could have on the global economy, and if there was any way to wind back the collateral damage to New Zealand, in today’s episode of Markets with Madison above.

Madison Malone (nee Reidy) is host and executive producer of the NZ Herald’s investment show Markets with Madison. She joined the Herald in 2022 after working in investment, and has covered business and economics for television and radio broadcasters.

