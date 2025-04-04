In one way, it’s great that you’re paying off your mortgage so fast. People often end up paying twice as much as the original loan, because of interest over the years – as any online mortgage calculator will tell you. If you repay your mortgage quickly, that slashes the total interest bill. In the long run, you’re much better off.

But I don’t see anything labelled “fun for me” in your spending list. If you were fairly close to retirement, I would applaud an all-out effort to slay your mortgage, knowing you would soon have the time for self-indulgent stuff. But that’s not you.

I suggest you reduce your mortgage payments and do two things with that extra money:

Plan some treats.

Set up an emergency fund of several thousand dollars. Perhaps keep that money in an account that offsets your mortgage one way or another. Discuss that with your lender.

I presume you’re in KiwiSaver and contributing 3% if you are an employee or $1042 a year if you’re not – so you get the maximum from the Government.

That should take priority over mortgage payments. Apart from that, don’t worry that you’re not saving. Repaying a mortgage or any other debt is equivalent to further saving.

On the value of your home, forget about it. Over the years it will almost certainly gain value. Even if house prices go nowhere – which is extremely unlikely – you’re already in the housing market, so it doesn’t matter much.

Now, what’s your first treat going to be? That’s also a question for the couple discussed in the next Q&A.

‘You’re a long time dead’

Q: The tone of last week’s letter titled “Spend savings first” is that the couple are worrying about not having sufficient pūtea (sum of money) to be able to live a dignified life for the next 30 years or so.

They are rolling in it and have nothing to be concerned with and my thoughts are they should get on with things. There aren’t many summers left and they’ll be a very long time dead.

My plan would be: unless there are compelling reasons to continue working, such as people contact, the lady stops working and gets on and lives life.

They draw at least $40,000 annually from the husband’s $140,000 KiwiSaver, dropping it back a bit when the wife (aged 62) is entitled to New Zealand Superannuation. With the wife’s $180,000 in KiwiSaver, their principle will last more than eight years.

Take out a reverse mortgage when KiwiSaver is running out. The Heartland Bank calculator shows at my central North Island rural address, $600,000 would be available today on a $2 million property (which is what their mortgage-free Auckland house is worth). In eight or 10 years, the Auckland property will highly likely have increased in value.

The alternative is to downsize to a far less expensive, great property here in Tokoroa, in the heart of mighty South Waikato.

A: You make some excellent points. Many couples are too careful with their finances in their 60s and early 70s, when they are healthy enough to enjoy travel and other activities, only to find as they get older that they have plenty of money but less energy.

Counter-arguments are:

They might want to leave inheritances. But often their heirs don’t really need much of their money.

They might need savings for rest home or similar care in a place of their choice towards the end of their lives. However, few people end up spending more than, say, a total of $200,000 on this, and usually it’s considerably less. This can often be funded by a reverse mortgage or selling your home.

One comment on your plan: the couple’s $320,000 in KiwiSaver should last longer than eight years if they withdraw $40,000 a year. That’s because the money still in their funds will be compounding in the meantime.

If the savings earn 3% a year after fees and tax, the money will last more than nine years. And if they invest in somewhat riskier funds with the money they won’t withdraw for a few years, so the average return is 5%, it will last more than 10 years.

I haven’t allowed for spending to increase because of inflation. As discussed in this column lately, people tend to spend less as their retirement progresses.

One more point: the wife doesn’t need to retire for them to enjoy life! If she likes working, that’s great. And it will only strengthen the couple’s financial position.

Reverse mortgage interest

Q: I have read your advice regarding reverse mortgages and agree wholeheartedly. However, there is one thing that is putting me off taking one out.

While you say that the interest is compounded, you do not mention that the interest is compounded daily. That is what makes it so incredibly expensive.

While I agree and understand why the interest has to be much higher than the normal bank rate, because of the lack of repayments, surely an annual interest rate, compounded annually (while still being added to the loan monthly) would cover the banks’ risks, which are far less than with a regular mortgage?

I would be very interested in your opinion as I am currently having a dialogue with Heartland Bank.

A: It seems you’ve misunderstood Heartland’s policy. While interest is calculated daily, it’s compounded monthly, the bank says. There’s a video explaining this on the reverse mortgage calculator page of their website.

This is standard practice for reverse mortgages and it’s similar for other mortgages, says Bruce Patten, a mortgage adviser at LoanMarket.

On whether a reverse mortgage is more or less risky for a lender than an ordinary mortgage, the fact that the loan balance grows rather than diminishes clearly makes it riskier. More on reverse mortgages next week.

Will brilliance continue?

Q: I have today checked the two major world share indexes, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

For the year ending March 31, 2025, the returns are 6.5% and 15% respectively. The S&P 500 has barely kept pace with inflation.

Some 10 years ago, I followed your column and suggested to you then that BRK-B (Berkshire Hathaway B shares) was a better vehicle to invest in, as over a five-year period it had shown a 25% yearly return.

Sadly, I did not follow my own advice and took the lazy option of investing in managed funds, which have mostly shown about an 8% to 10% return, which is substantially less than Berkshire Hathaway stock.

This year BRK-B shows a 24.5% return, but had we bought the stock 25 years ago, the return would have been even better, a single share is up from US$22 to US$526!

My question is why would anyone consider any other investment if they wish to make their money from the sharemarket?

A: You did, indeed, say in a 2014 Q&A, “It is difficult to do better” than Berkshire Hathaway. And Warren Buffett’s firm has certainly performed extraordinarily well over recent decades.

Berkshire Hathaway is a US-based investment company that buys shares in other companies, so it’s not unlike a managed fund. But one of the big differences is that the managers of actively managed funds buy and sell investments, whereas Buffett is famous for choosing shares carefully and simply holding them for decades.

While the company’s investments are diversified, geographically and in different industries, only a few companies make up most of the portfolio. Apple is a huge 23% and Apple plus American Express, Bank of America and Coca-Cola make up 57%. In fact, just nine US-based companies make up more than 78% of the investments.

Those companies have, for the most part, been great investments. But what if fortunes change for several of them? While Berkshire Hathaway’s investments have had a great run most of the time, maybe that will continue, maybe it won’t.

Another worry is that Buffett is 94 and no longer running the investments, and his sidekick Charlie Munger died in 2023. Will their successors be as clever?

On your question about why anyone would consider other investments, I would! There will always be shares that perform better than low-fee global index funds. But which ones?

As I said in the 2014 Q&A: “The irony is that Buffett himself has often praised index funds. For example, in his 2013 letter to shareholders, he writes about money he is leaving to his wife. My advice to the trustee could not be more simple: put 10% of the cash in short-term government bonds and 90% in a very low-cost S&P500 index fund.

“I believe the trust’s long-term results from this policy will be superior to those attained by most investors who employ high-fee managers.”

By the way, I don’t regard the S&P500 (an index of large US companies) or the Nasdaq (a US index heavily weighted towards IT companies) as the major world share indexes. That title goes to the MSCI world index, which covers large and medium-sized companies in many countries.

Current deposits too?

Q: Short question, Mary. When the Depositor Compensation Scheme (DCS) is implemented on July 1, will it also protect deposits made before that date?

A: The scheme, which guarantees deposits of up to $100,000 per person, will cover deposits already held in eligible accounts, says the Reserve Bank.

Joint accounts covered?

Q: With $100,000 guaranteed per institution, per person, does that mean $200,000 is guaranteed for couples with joint accounts? Or do you have to have separate accounts and term deposits?

Also, I’ve been looking online for a list of the institutions participating in the scheme and cannot find one. Is there a published list anywhere that I have somehow missed?

A: If two people have a joint account, each of them is covered for up to $100,000. So yes, a joint $200,000 deposit is covered.

On who is taking part, the Reserve Bank says: “The DCS covers eligible depositors of banks, building societies, credit unions and finance companies that take retail deposits – known as ‘deposit takers’ – that are registered or licensed in New Zealand and offer eligible products.”

“Overseas-owned deposit takers that operate in NZ as branches (rather than as locally incorporated subsidiaries) are unable to offer protected deposits.”

There are lists of registered banks and of licensed non-bank deposit takers on the Reserve Bank’s website. The website will also publish a list of eligible deposit takers before July 1.

Why not KiwiSaver?

Q: I read with interest your link to the Depositor Compensation Scheme (at tinyurl.com/DCScheme). I am in a fortunate position with hard work and an inheritance to have about $600,000 invested.

My question: I thought I was smart, spreading investments across KiwiSaver, two managed funds and term investments with different banks (as opposed to finance type companies). Here’s the kicker, I’ve just read managed schemes aren’t included in the DCS. Why is that?

While I have money, I’m risk-averse. I know it is highly unlikely a major bank in New Zealand would go “bust”‘. I thought I was being smart having a managed fund with my bank as the returns are better than a boring old term deposit.

I feel annoyed that my managed funds and KiwiSaver would not be covered!

A: You’re right, KiwiSaver, other managed funds, shares and bonds are not included. The only exception is certain PIE accounts offered by deposit takers.

“The scheme is designed to cover standard banking products like current accounts, savings account and term deposits,” says the Reserve Bank.

“The scheme is not designed to cover market risk, which investments, including KiwiSaver, are exposed to. This is in line with practices of similar schemes overseas.”

That makes sense to me. But do keep up your managed fund investments.

* Mary Holm, ONZM, is a freelance journalist, a seminar presenter and a bestselling author on personal finance. She is a director of Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL) and a former director of the Financial Markets Authority. Her opinions do not reflect the position of any organisation in which she holds office. Mary’s advice is of a general nature, and she is not responsible for any loss that any reader may suffer from following it. Send questions to mary@maryholm.com or click here. Letters should not exceed 200 words. We won’t publish your name. Please provide a (preferably daytime) phone number. Unfortunately, Mary cannot answer all questions, correspond directly with readers, or give financial advice.