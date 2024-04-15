After a long time coming, hundreds turned out for the Tairua skatepark opening. Video / NZ Herald

The controversial Tairua skatepark was opened today, following a 30-year process including discussions, controversy and even High Court action.

Hundreds of people turned up for the official ceremony at Tairua’s Cory Park Domain, welcoming the opening of the $1.2 million project with a roar of applause.

Much praise was given to those in the community who had contributed, specifically a group of mums who “really got stuck in”.

Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Len Salt, who spoke at the opening, told the Hauraki Coromandel Post a number of people involved in the development were kids when the idea for a skatepark was first put on the table.

“They’re now mothers, with kids of their own, and their kids are in here doing this, and it’s taken that long to get it up and running.”

Salt said there had been a number of challenges in getting the park across the line.

“We’ve had some people in the community who were who were not too pleased with this being located on this site.

“They wanted to go through a process; that’s their right.

“But in the end, the community made the decision that this is the best place for it, and we’re very, very pleased to see it open and up and running today.

“Now’s the time to put all that behind us and we go forward, and the kids can enjoy it for the future.”

A crowd gathers to hear formalities before the Tairua skatepark is officially opened.

A couple of old school skaters were on hand to test out the new facility on Monday.

Nick Roberts, who had been in Tairua for 28 years, said he remembered when the community started pushing for a skatepark in the 90s.

While primarily a surfer, Roberts said the two codes had much in common, and the new facility was “most definitely good for the community”.

“It is somewhere kids and adults can come; there are still a lot of senior skateboarders here in their 40s and 50s.

“The negative aspect will all be forgotten in time.”

Skaters give the new Tairua skatepark a test run.

Tairua resident Tony Rea, is an avid supporter of the local skatepark and said he had helped to get 20 other skateparks open around New Zealand.

He said the Tairua one had been “hard work”.

He said the most recent advocacy group had to be commended for doing work “others couldn’t do”.

Tairua skatepark background

The Tairua community had been pushing for a local skatepark since the 1990s.

In 2020, Thames-Coromandel District Council started the first stage of the project, including engaging with the community on location, design concepts and asking for feedback on the plans.

The same year, fundraising efforts made positive progress.

Cory Park Domain has been chosen as the site for the Tairua skatepark. Photo / Talia Parker

The council then appointed Veros to manage the second stage of the project through detailed design and construction phases to completion. Acid NZ designed the skatepark.

In March 2021, a group opposed to a children’s skatepark at Cory Park Domain initiated a legal challenge in the High Court and the council announced it would go through the consultation process again.

A survey in October 2021 helped shape the site selection criteria, sites to be shortlisted and skatepark design elements.

Another survey in November 2021 was run to understand people’s official preference on the site from the shortlist of Cory Park Domain, Pepe Reserve and Tairua School.

In February 2022, the council adopted Cory Park Domain as the preferred site for the skatepark - again.

The final stage was a submission process, held between February and April 2022.

A total of 1044 submissions were made as part of the formal consultation asking if the Tairua community agreed with Cory Park Domain as the proposed location for the skatepark.

Sixty-three people indicated they would like to speak to their submission at hearings in April 2022.

It was then confirmed 92 per cent of submitters agreed with Cory Park Domain as the location for the skatepark, 7 per cent of submitters disagreed with the domain as the location and the rest were neutral or provided no response.

To guide the design, a skatepark design reference group was set up which included representatives from a range of groups such as skaters, residents who live beside Cory Park, the Protect Cory Park Domain Society, Tairua Sports and Rugby Club, Tairua Recreation Sports Trust and the police.

The final plans for Tairua skatepark were approved at a Thames-Coromandel District Council meeting in April 2023, which also authorised the project team to proceed with procurement and construction.

In August 2023, the judicial review mounted by opposition group Preserve Cory Park Domain Inc was dismissed in the High Court.

Construction of the skatepark moved into its final stages last month as the ramps and bowl were poured.