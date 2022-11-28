TCDC's design reference group have met with stakeholders to hammer out a design for the new skatepark in Tairua.

TCDC's design reference group have met with stakeholders to hammer out a design for the new skatepark in Tairua.

Tairua residents are one step closer to having a long-awaited - but contentious - skatepark built after a Thames-Coromandel District Council (TCDC) design group agreed that most of the design requirements for the skatepark at Cory Park Domain have been met.

Cory Park Domain was selected following the investigation of other sites and the canvassing of public opinion, after a long-running campaign by interested parties. Opposition to the development came from the group Preserve Cory Park Domain Society, who launched an ultimately unsuccessful legal challenge, and the council officially selected the site back in May this year.

The design reference group met on Friday, 18 November to discuss the concept design for the skatepark. The group includes skaters, residents who live beside Cory Park, The Protect Cory Park Domain Society (PCPDS), Tairua Sports and Rugby Club (TRSC), Tairua Recreation Sports Trust (TRST), Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and Council staff.

Through the group, TCDC wants to ensure that the skatepark meets some fundamental outcomes, including its compatibility with current users of Cory Park Domain, it being a ‘good neighbour’ in terms of noise, and ensuring the safety of current users of the park as well as skatepark users.

The design reference group agreed at the meeting that most of the requirements had been met, but a couple of detailed items - which included health and safety questions from the Tairua Rugby and Sports Club, and the issue of signage - are still being worked through.

The group will be updated in December on the outstanding issues, and then TCDC will consider a report on the group’s final position as part of its decision-making on the skatepark.

More information on the skatepark project is available on the council’s website at: www.tcdc.govt.nz/tairuaskatepark.