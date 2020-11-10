Skatepark in the works for Tairua as public feedback is invited

The proposed skate facility in Tairua. Image / Supplied

Skaters of Tairua can rejoice as Thames-Coromandel District Council is working on plans to create a skating facility for its local residents.

Following discussions with locals, the new facility will have a high-quality concrete finish and be complemented by landscaping, earth bunding and seating and will doubtless prove to be a well-loved addition to the recreation opportunities currently at Cory Park Domain.

Pepe Reserve was also considered as an option; however, the amount of land available and zoning did not make it the preferred site.

The new facility will be located where the existing fitness equipment is, which will be relocated elsewhere.

The skate facility will include a flat street skate area ideal for beginners and advanced skaters and scooter riders, as well as a flow bowl adjacent to the tennis court.

There is opportunity for landscaping around the park with some minor earth bunding at the Mania Rd end and coastal vegetation planting for screening and amenity.

The proposal is estimated at $450,000 with community fund raising required for $150,000 before construction.

Cory Park Domain is zoned for active recreation activities such as sports grounds, facilities for tennis and netball, cricket and rugby as well as skateparks. This zone anticipates noise from these uses as part of the intent and use of the park.

The council has filed a certificate of compliance and are now asking for feedback on the concept design. Hard copies of the survey can be picked up from the Tairua Library, where submissions may also be delivered.