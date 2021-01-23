Suspicious house fire in Christchurch, 'significant damage'

Firefighters were called to the house fire about 1.15am. Image / Google Mpas

A suspicious fire has caused "significant damage" to a large two-storey house in Christchurch this morning.

Firefighters were called to the fire on Park Terrace, which borders Hagley Park, about 1.15am.

"As the fire escalated, so did our response," a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

At the height of the blaze, six fire engines battled the flames.

One truck remained on standby at 6am.

The spokesman said while the building was not destroyed, it had suffered "significant damage".

"The fire is being treated as suspicious," he said.

"A fire investigator attended last night and will return today."

There were no reports of injuries, as the building was unoccupied at the time.