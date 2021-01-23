Watch: Car catches fire on Southwestern motorway, Auckland

Video footage has emerged of a car fire on the Southwestern motorway in Auckland this morning.

The video shows the car engulfed in flames just south of the Waterview Tunnel.

One passing motorist told the Herald when they turned a corner on the road they were met with a "wall of grey haze" just before 8am.

The motorist, who was headed to the airport, said there was also a horrible smell.

"We couldn't see anyone standing near it, but two cars were parked further up the road," he said.

"It can't have been on fire for long, it looked to have started near the front and made its way backwards in the vehicle, but there were no fire trucks there. It was an impressive sight."

A police spokeswoman said they were alerted and responded.

One fire engine arrived on the scene before 8.30am and the fire was out before 9am.

There were no injuries.