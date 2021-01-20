Man flees police in West Auckland, allegedly drove dangerously on wrong side of road

A man who allegedly drove at speed, often on the wrong side of the road, and crashed into several vehicles while fleeing police in West Auckland this afternoon has been taken into custody.

Inspector Peter Raynes said police were alerted to reports of a person trying to steal a car at the Westgate Shopping Centre shortly before 1.30pm.

Seven minutes later police tried to stop the allegedly stolen vehicle on Royal View Rd in Massey.

Police officers responding. Photo / Supplied

"The driver, who we now know was also wanted by police in relation to serious offending, has failed to stop for police and has fled," Raynes said.

The Eagle Police helicopter monitored overhead, he said.

Raynes said the vehicle continued to drive dangerously, often driving on the wrong side of the road, on footpaths and at speed, putting pedestrians and other motorists at risk.

"The vehicle has collided with a number of vehicles driven by members of the public.

"Thankfully no one was injured."

Police said at least two police vehicles and two further vehicles belonging to members of the public have been damaged.

One of the vehicles damaged this afternoon. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Tyre deflation devices were used, slowing the vehicle down. Police then followed at a distance.

The car was blocked in by ground staff on Universal Drive and the alleged offender was apprehended without incident about 3.06pm.

"He was swiftly taken into custody and will face a number of serious charges."

The car was blocked in on Universal Drive and the alleged offender was apprehended shortly after 3pm. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Several motorists have reported seeing the police cars responding this afternoon.

One of those drivers, who only wanted to be identified as Glen, first noticed several police cars turning off at a large roundabout heading towards Westgate.

"I was going through Kumeu and I noticed this maroon Nissan pulsar zooming - it just seemed like it was going a hundred miles an hour," he said.

"I looked in my rear-vision mirror and it looked like his rear tyres were flat.

"I thought 'sh*t, he's running from something'."

Later, just out of Kumeu near a vineyard, Glen noticed a police officer ahead seemed to be getting ready to lay spikes on the road.

He pulled over.

"The maroon Nissan Pulsar zoomed straight past me again ... They were really moving."

There were at least two unmarked police cars and three marked police cars following behind, he said.