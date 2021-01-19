Fatal Wellsford shooting: Man denies murder

Not guilty pleas were entered today in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / File

A man has appeared in court and denied murdering Zane Smith.

Desmond Lawrence Bourne appeared in the High Court at Auckland, with his lawyer John Munro entering a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Serene Tilsley stood in the same dock, accused of being an accessory after the fact to murder.

She also entered a not guilty plea today before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

The High Court judge set a three-week trial fixture for the case, starting on February 8 next year.

Smith, 37, of Rodney, was found dead on Wayby Station Rd on November 28 last year.

Emergency services were called about 7.45pm with reports a person in a vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police have previously said he was fatally shot.