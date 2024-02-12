Voyager 2023 media awards
Summer stupidity, Nimbys and Simeon Brown - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
The Meola Rd roadworks in Auckland. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

Summertime, and the stupidity seems boundless.

Sometimes, it’s official. Council officers told Long Bay locals the toy library they put out on the beach was against the rules. It had “non-compliant signage”.

