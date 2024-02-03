Herne Bay residents oppose the loss of most of a local reserve as a construction laydown yard. Photo / NZME

A golf course owner, former All Black and marina developers are among those opposing Watercare Services’ plans to upgrade sewers beneath New Zealand’s wealthiest suburb.

Gary Lane, who owns the upmarket Wairākei golf course near Taupō, marina owners Simon and Paula Herbert, property and agribusiness investor Nicsha Farac, writer Steve Braunias and former All Black Ali Williams objected to the scheme, which includes taking most of Salisbury Reserve for nearly two years.

As did businessman Stephen Fisher whose wife is interior designer Virginia Fisher, David Chaston of interest.co.nz and barrister Gary Gotlieb.

Lane had Nick Lovegrove, a partner at corporate and property lawyers Burton Partners, object to Watercare’s application: “Use of Salisbury Reserve is unnecessary. The submitter notes that it would be possible to stage all construction works from Point Erin Park, which is regularly used for construction projects,” Lovegrove wrote.

Gary Lane says the use of Salisbury Reserve is unnecessary.

The Herberts of Empire Capital, which has marinas at Bayswater, Hobsonville and Pine Harbour, expressed concern about their waterfront home in Herne Bay.

Watercare does not have legal access to their site to carry out any works, they said. Infrastructure within their grounds cannot be accessed without owners’ permission.

“The proposed works would result in a significant loss of amenity in the form of privacy (temporary and permanent) because the construction will require the removal of significant vegetation,” they said, citing rimu trees and a pohutukawa.

The Herberts have $300m plans to build apartments at the North Shore’s Bayswater Marina.

Paula and Simon Herbert don't want their privacy invaded and they're concerned about mature native trees at their place.

Privacy was a fundamental characteristic of their Herne Bay property. Construction works proposed would be within 1.5m of a house and may have significant effects on the foundations of that dwelling.

“There is no information provided by the applicant to detail how the effects on this dwelling have been assessed,” the Herberts said.

Whisky Securities - whose directors are Nicsha and Stella Farac - also opposed Watercare’s plans to build the new trunkline sewer main and associated shafts and connections, said no alternatives were put forward and a lack of consultation. They weren’t properly consulted on something that appeared to have a direct impact on their property.

They wanted the work carried out on roads, not private properties.

Salisbury Reserve in Herne Bay, which residents don't want to be a construction laydown yard. Photo / Doug Sherring

Braunias wrote to Auckland Council: “Please have some common sense”. Salisbury Reserve was a vital part of the community as the only green space in Herne Bay. It’s used all day by people who value its quiet and peace. Take it away and you take away something special and necessary, he said.

Ali Williams said everyone was keen to have a well‐functioning sewer system and cleaner harbour “but destroying Salisbury Park after the millions the council has spent upgrading it over the years would be outrageous”.

Alternative options have not been explored sufficiently. The reserve was used by scores of people every day for children to play, dog walkers, informal gatherings, cricket games, birthday parties, and a range of leisure activities.

Ali Williams opposes Watercare's application to the council. Photo / Getty Images

“It’s the only park in Herne Bay, easily accessible for those with physical disabilities, limitations, or young children. Its open layout and surrounding houses provide a sense of security for those who may feel vulnerable, such as women or young people,” Williams submitted.

Fisher said there has been little or no alternative exploration of other sites. If Watercare used Salisbury Reserve, that public amenity would be unusable for some years, he said.

The Ministry of Education, for Ponsonby Primary School, said it was neutral on the project. Key concerns were student safety, particularly walking to school and access to Pt Erin Pool during construction works.

Watercare's Central Interceptor route. Graphic / Watercare Services

Watercare proposed to close Sarsfield St for up to 100 days to do the works, diverting traffic to Emmet St and onto Curran St, where the school is, the ministry noted.

Dirk Hudig and Don Mathieson of the Herne Bay Residents Association want the council to decline the application for many reasons. They cited failure to confirm compensation for construction-related property damage, inadequate community engagement, breaches of the Auckland Unitary Plan and failure to show compliance with water quality targets.

David Abbott, chair of the St Marys Bay Association, and Dirk Hudig, co-chair of the Herne Bay Residents Association, who favour separation of stormwater and wastewater.

Watercare says the proposed Herne Bay trunk sewer project will support the extension of the Central Interceptor wastewater conveyance and storage tunnel from Tawariki St in Grey Lynn to a new drop shaft in Pt Erin.

Originally it wanted to separate the old combined stormwater/sewer pipes in Herne Bay but due to an “unaffordable escalation in costs” it had to cut back the project’s scope.

Steve Webster, Watercare chief infrastructure officer, said the project was essential to reduce overflows into local waterways and the Waitemata Harbour helping improve beach water quality.

Watercare Central Interceptor staff celebrate the Tunnel Boring machine Hiwi-te-Rangi breakthrough at May Road, Mount Roskill 04 September 2023 as the project reaches the halfway point of the 14.7 km journey to central Auckland picture supplied credit: Watercare FREE FOR EDITORIAL USE

The new pipework for the Herne Bay sewer would connect to Watercare’s billion-dollar Central Interceptor wastewater tunnel that is being built to Pt Erin, taking wastewater directly to Mangere for treatment and safe disposal.

Hearings are due this month into Watercare’s proposal.

