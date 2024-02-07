Transport Minister Simeon Brown and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Chris Luxon and Transport Minister Simeon Brown are set to make an announcement in Auckland today regarding transport.

The media stand-up is taking place in the central suburb of Parnell at midday.

Transport played a major part in National’s 100-day plan that was released last November.

National campaigned on a large and costly package of transport investment, promising to spend $24.8 billion on transport infrastructure over the decade, including $17.3b on building 13 new roads of national significance.

At the beginning of this year, the Government repealed the clean car discount which subsidised the purchases of electric vehicles (EVs) by charging a tax on purchases of polluting vehicles.

Brown has been very outspoken on his plan to stop blanket speed limits and to replace the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2022.

In recent years NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has lowered speed limits from 100km/h to 80km/h on four per cent of the highways. Auckland Transport and several councils have also reduced limits on some of the roads they control. More reductions are planned.

Under the National-Act coalition agreement, however, the Government will “reverse speed limit reductions where it is safe to do so”. There’s been no explanation yet of what “safe to do so” means.

“This will allow work to begin on a new rule to ensure that when speed limits are set, economic impacts - including travel times – and the views of road users and local communities are taken into account, alongside safety,” Brown added.

Meanwhile, the Auckland Light Rail (ALR) project was officially scrapped by Brown on January 14, who cited the project would have cost taxpayers $15b, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2b.

When Brown announced the project was being scrapped, he cited $228m in funds spent on the project that has been in the planning stages since 2017.

“The previous Government committed to building light rail to Mt Roskill within four years of being elected,” Brown said.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.















