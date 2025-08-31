For some, there’s no limit on what students can request - others such as Canterbury University provide grants up to $800 through its Student Association.

National polytech Te Pukenga has provided the most funding in the past five years.

Last year it gave out $4.59m to students through its Manaaki Fund.

The organisation created the measure after modelling in 2020 and 2021 showed up to 12% of students were at high risk of dropping out or moving to part-time study due to financial stress.

Before the Manaaki Fund, the Tertiary Education Commission funded the Covid-19 Hardship Fund for Learners which provided temporary financial assistance for Covid relief, delivered through Te Pūkenga.

Otago University continues to see demand for its hardship fund.

Chief executive Gus Gilmore said removing or reducing financial barriers helps students continue learning and enter meaningful, fulfilling work.

Its measures continue to see high demand - with 9,988 learners supported by the Manaaki Fund last year, compared with 6,446 in 2023.

Otago University’s student services director Claire Gallop said their Pūtea Tautoko fund started as a Covid relief fund, but morphed into support for unforeseen circumstances.

She said there’s no maximum amount, but grants are usually between $500 and $2,000.

“It has changed a little bit in terms of the criteria needed to meet, but we’ve essentially broadened it out to ensure that we can help students who are dealing with unexpected challenges financially.”

Gallop believes student hardship is a nationwide challenge.

“Otago in particular, [has] a lot of students who come from out of the region.

“And so they’re not necessarily living in a family home and support is not necessarily quite so available.

Gallop said students often make hard decisions about paying for electricity, heating and food.

“You don’t study well if you’re really hungry, you don’t study well if you’re really cold. And so part of this is just taking the whole person and making sure that we really wrap care around them.

“And I think Otago is really good at it - this is just one part of holistic care that we can provide.”

Auckland University didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment on its hardship fund.

