Premium

Retirees lean on children for financial support on top of superannuation – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The retirement dream is getting harder for older New Zealanders, who are now looking to their kids for help. Photo / Getty Images

Editorial
  • The “bank of children” is emerging as older New Zealanders rely on their grown children for financial help.
  • Rising living costs and inadequate superannuation make retirement challenging, with many needing $300,000 to $1.3 million in savings.
  • This shift places an emotional burden on parents and children, especially in Māori and Pasifika homes.

The Bank of Mum and Dad has for years been a lifeline for young Kiwis trying to get ahead.

Parents used their equity from decades of rising property values to help their children afford home deposits, bridging loans, or clear debt owed to the banks.

But a new financial institution

