Young Northlanders will benefit from learning more about managing money, experts say.
Young Northlanders facing a “financial double whammy” will benefit from learning more about money to help their financial futures.
That’s what Northland financial advisers and principals think, following the Government’s announcement that financial education will be taught in New Zealand schools from next year.
Education Minister Erica Stanford announced on April 30 that year 1-10 students will be taught financial literacy as part of the curriculum to prepare students to make “informed financial decisions in a complex financial world”.
Financial adviser and parent Jason Vokes, from Wealthpoint North in Kerikeri, said young people were “fairly uneducated” in terms of financial matters.
Though they were brought up with the work-based retirement savings scheme KiwiSaver, which was positive, challenges they faced included “a lot more short-term debt”, he said.
“In schools I’ve been involved with in the past, financial literacy has covered everything outlined, from budgeting and interest.”
Blackburn said what the Government has done is mandate financial literacy, as not all schools would have taught it.
“It does give clarity of what the expectation is.”
The policy announcement comes as new ASB research shows that despite tough economic circumstances, many New Zealanders aged 18-24 were building better money habits and taking action to improve their financial wellbeing.
ASB business transformation and customer engagement general manager Rosalyn Clarke said young Kiwis were “facing a financial double whammy, as high youth unemployment adds to cost of living pressures”.
Of the 57,000 customers aged 18-24 surveyed, 56% didn’t have at least $1000 of savings, and 60% rarely had enough money to cover their monthly bills, with 44% living paycheque to paycheque.
But Clarke said 43% had taken steps to “build better spending, savings, or credit habits in the past year”.
“By making changes such as reducing their overdraft, setting up regular savings, or getting KiwiSaver advice, we can see their financial wellbeing improves compared to those in their age group who don’t.”
Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.