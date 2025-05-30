For many, training together has opened space for conversations that might otherwise go unspoken.

For Jack Callear, the idea to run a marathon for men’s mental health didn’t come out of nowhere - his older brother was one of the original Heavy Breathers.

Callear said he and two friends came to Dunedin to attend the 2023 after-party, which sparked the idea of continuing the legacy when they became students.

“This year we just pulled the trigger ... Got a good group of boys together and decided to run it.”

Fifty students from Castle St (not all pictured) have united to continue the Heavy Breathers’ legacy by supporting mental health charity Lads Without Labels. Photo / Ben Tomsett

This time, the new generation of Breathers chose the charity Lads Without Labels to keep the spotlight on grassroots support systems that speak directly to students.

The team has set up a Givealittle page, where donations go directly to Lads Without Labels, and they’ve already started sharing their journey through their Instagram account.

“Mental health … It’s something boys don’t really talk about,” Callear said.

“It’s not talked about widely. So we’re just raising a bit of awareness to the fact that we don’t talk about it.”

Tayne Loubser said the effort was made easier by doing it together.

“It’s definitely quite daunting, the whole marathon.

Flats on Dunedin's Castle St. Photo / Ben Tomsett

“But with the group runs, it makes running a lot more enjoyable. I find it way easier to run with a few mates than by myself. That’s definitely been key for my training.

“We supported [the Heavy Breathers] in 2023 and were amazed with the work that they did.

“We’re really keen to uphold that legacy they set.”

Loubser said the marathon represented a bond formed through shared discomfort, and a chance to have open conversations about things that don’t usually come up.

“I think it builds camaraderie for all of the guys.

“It builds a bonding experience for something that potentially we wouldn’t talk about as a group. There’s definitely a stigma around mental health, especially as 19- or 20-year-olds in our second year at uni.”

Oscar Reed said running with the group had become a great way to foster better mental health.

“Running with my mates on Castle St just makes me a happier person.

“It’s about helping others feel better, too. If we can do that by raising awareness, then it’s all worth it.”

Before getting involved, Harvey White hadn’t run in years.

“I probably went for my first run in maybe two or three years the other day.

“I was definitely hesitant to start, very nervous, but I’ve got absolutely no regrets. I’m really looking forward to doing it, and the feeling of having done it will be awesome.”

Recently, White and others in the group organised a 12-hour DJ livestream fundraiser, featuring 12 different DJs and streamed on YouTube and Instagram.

The Otago student lifestyle, living shoulder-to-shoulder in flats along Castle and Leith streets, provided the perfect soil for something like this to grow, he said.

“You don’t really get this anywhere else in the world,” said Loubser.

“You’ve got mates in every flat, and it’s just fun. I’m loving it.”

The marathon is on September 14. The team has so far raised nearly $4500.

Ben Tomsett is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.