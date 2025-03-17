Dunedin students celebrated St Patrick’s Day with fireworks, binge drinking, and couch fires.
Police are investigating a barbecued animal incident, with no arrests made by midday.
Logan Park High School warned parents about anti-social behaviour affecting students' safety.
Dunedin’s university students kicked off St Patrick’s Day with fireworks, binge drinking, couch fires, and reports of a barbecued wallaby.
As the sun rose under a blood-red sky, hundreds of students gathered in the streets, some taking part in the “six before six” challenge - drinking six alcoholic beverages before 6am.
A second-year student, who did not want to be named, said the challenge was popular among students, as well as “wine before 9″ and “goon before noon”, and had become a common way to start the day’s celebrations.
Another student said they were enjoying the day and making new friends despite the rain earlier in the morning.
Meanwhile, Dunedin couple Therese Hails and Gerry Thompson said they were celebrating St Patrick’s Day on Castle St to relive their youth and “look after these young people”.
Police, as well as university Campus Watch, were conducting regular patrols in the area.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police had been patrolling the student quarter since 6am and, as of midday, no arrests had been made.
“Unfortunately, we did have four fires this morning between 6am and 7am in the Castle St and Leith St North area. That was disappointing,” he said.
He said that many students had been taking advantage of free food provided by various organisations, including pancakes and sausage sizzles.
Regarding the wallaby incident, Bond said police were still working to determine the full circumstances.
A police spokesperson earlier told NZME that they had been advised of “one instance where an animal has been burned however it appears to have been dead for a period of time beforehand. The animal has since been removed.”
Bond also acknowledged that the celebrations had attracted visitors from outside Dunedin.
“People do come down for this event — it attracts visitors from out of town who either stay for the weekend or just come for the day,” he said.
On Friday, Logan Park High School assistant principal John Major sent an email to parents of students warning them of “anti-social behaviour around the Logan Park High School/University area” on St Patrick’s Day.
“In previous years we have seen groups of university students celebrating the day with alcohol and large gatherings. This has, at times, scared some of our students as they make their way to and from school,” the email said.
He said the University of Otago Proctor had been in contact with the school and offered support if needed.
A police presence had also been arranged to monitor noise and behaviour.
