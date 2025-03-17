By midday Monday, Castle St was buzzing with hundreds of students, and the steady thump of bass music.

Glass crunched underfoot, while the charred remains of a couch sat in the middle of the street.

Students celebrate St Patrick’s Day in Dunedin’s student quarter. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Despite speculation that couch burning was a thing of the past, the practice returned in full force, with four fires reported early Monday morning.

A University of Otago student from Wellington said he didn’t know who lit the fires. “We don’t do that stuff,” he said.

The Otago Daily Times also reported that a wallaby had been burned on one of the couches, an incident police have confirmed is under investigation.

Another student said they were enjoying the day and making new friends despite the rain earlier in the morning.

Students on the roof of "Big Red" during St Patrick's Day. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Meanwhile, Dunedin couple Therese Hails and Gerry Thompson said they were celebrating St Patrick’s Day on Castle St to relive their youth and “look after these young people”.

Police, as well as university Campus Watch, were conducting regular patrols in the area.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said police had been patrolling the student quarter since 6am and, as of midday, no arrests had been made.

Therese Hails and Gerry Thompson, of Dunedin, said St Patrick's Day was "not just for young people". Photo / Ben Tomsett

“Unfortunately, we did have four fires this morning between 6am and 7am in the Castle St and Leith St North area. That was disappointing,” he said.

He said that many students had been taking advantage of free food provided by various organisations, including pancakes and sausage sizzles.

Campus Watch was present throughout the festivities. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Regarding the wallaby incident, Bond said police were still working to determine the full circumstances.

A police spokesperson earlier told NZME that they had been advised of “one instance where an animal has been burned however it appears to have been dead for a period of time beforehand. The animal has since been removed.”

Students celebrate St Patrick's Day. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Bond also acknowledged that the celebrations had attracted visitors from outside Dunedin.

“People do come down for this event — it attracts visitors from out of town who either stay for the weekend or just come for the day,” he said.

Students at The Beach House flat celebrate St Patrick's Day. Photo / Ben Tomsett

On Friday, Logan Park High School assistant principal John Major sent an email to parents of students warning them of “anti-social behaviour around the Logan Park High School/University area” on St Patrick’s Day.

“In previous years we have seen groups of university students celebrating the day with alcohol and large gatherings. This has, at times, scared some of our students as they make their way to and from school,” the email said.

Dunedin students celebrate St Patrick's Day on Monday. Photo / Ben Tomsett

He said the University of Otago Proctor had been in contact with the school and offered support if needed.

A police presence had also been arranged to monitor noise and behaviour.

