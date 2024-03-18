Voyager 2023 media awards
Non-students make up most of Dunedin’s St Patrick’s Day arrests

Ben Tomsett
By
2 mins to read
Dunedin’s student population took to the streets from the early hours on Sunday morning to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, though it was largely out-of-towners who caused headaches for police.

Of the seven arrests in the student quarter on St Patrick’s Day, only one was a student.

Heavy bass music sounded throughout the North Dunedin suburb from as early as 6am on Sunday as students and out-of-towners alike took to the streets to partake in the festivities.

Dunedin students celebrate St Patrick's Day. Photo / Otago Daily Times
The first arrest occurred early at 7.45am on Leith St, one of the main centres of Sunday’s celebrations.

A 19-year-old male builder, a non-student, was arrested for disorder.

Not much later at 8.10 am, a 19-year-old female, a non-student who travelled to Dunedin from Invercargill for the, was arrested for assault.

Students celebrating St Patrick's Day in Dunedin. Photo / Ben Tomsett
At 11am on George St, two 19-year-old males were arrested and charged with offensive language.

One of those arrested was a student, while the other was not, police said.

At 2.25pm, a 19-year-old male non-student visiting Dunedin from the North Island was arrested for offensive language.

Dunedin students celebrate St Patrick's Day. Photo / Otago Daily Times
At 7.35pm, two non-students, 21 and 20, were arrested at Dundas St after throwing rubbish on a vehicle, and becoming aggressive and abusive towards police when spoken to.

St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Dunedin’s student quarter have made headlines in previous years for causing chaos and disruptions.

