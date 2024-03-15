The homicide investigation continues after a woman's body was found in Auckland's Gulf Harbour on Tuesday, the first food aid arrives off the coast of Gaza and the Russian election began overnight. Video / NZ Herald

The student flat expected to be party HQ on St Patrick’s Day has armed itself with the ultimate weapon against chaos — a spreadsheet.

It has become a rite of passage for tenants living in Dunedin’s Lakehouse complex to throw a St Patrick’s Day party each year.

This year the tenants have gone above and beyond to make this St Patrick’s Day their biggest, best and safest party yet.

Lakehouse tenant Henry was one of the organisers of the event.

“It started with me making a spreadsheet of funds and what we all need,” he said. “We’ve been organising things here and there for the past three weeks. It’s a bit full-on.”

Henry said they were expecting about 10,000 people to come and go throughout the day.

“If everyone’s sitting in their flat bored and can hear the music from across Logan Park, where are they gonna go?

Getting ready for the biggest student party on the block for St Patrick’s Day. (Seated from left) Zak Denby, of Wellington, and Lex Margerison, of Napier; (standing from left) Lewis Richardson, of Invercargill, Reuben Scragg, of Nelson, Seb Ricketts, of Auckland, and Jerimiah Jones, of Nelson. Photo / Gregor Richardson

“They’re gonna go to the music.”

The tenants used their various connections to get support and party essentials for the event.

One of those connections included a member of Catacombs’ public relations team, who organised a collaboration with the club.

“They’re sorting out some merchandise for us and some branded water bottles to promote safe drinking.

“Who would’ve thought, eh? A nightclub promoting safe drinking.”

Catacombs will also provide Port-a-loos — likely a first for the Lakehouse’s annual celebration.

Another connection was to an event organiser from Invercargill, who gave the tenants a $5000 discount for a “festival-level set-up” of lights, speakers and fencing.

Henry said they registered the party in advance and had been in contact with the University of Otago proctor and the police.

“Obviously, some stuff will still go south. You’ll have something go wrong; it happens every year.

“We’re just trying to make it as safe as possible and make sure everyone’s on the same page.”

On the day, Lakehouse will have security and bouncers looking after the flat, which will be “locked off and boarded up”.

Tenants will hand out wristbands provided by Catacombs for their close friends to access the back courtyard, the DJ set up and the inside of the flat.

They have also invited Red Frogs to the event. The group will have two set ups at the party, proving water and first aid from 2pm-8pm.

“We’ve also got the pancakes at the bottom of the driveway as a spot for people to pick up Ubers and get safe rides home.”

KnowYourStuff would be doing drug testing at the Otago University Students Association today, prior to the event.

The complex is made up of 15 tenants across three flats, who each contributed about $200 towards to party.

Henry’s advice to party-goers hoping to attend was to “take it easy”.

“We wouldn’t want you OD-ing or not being able to handle yourself here.”

The party, which starts at noon tomorrow is expected to be the biggest house party happening in New Zealand for St Patrick’s Day.