St Patrick's Day is Sunday, March 17. Photo / AP

Each week in Travel, we check out some of the latest happenings from Aotearoa and beyond to inspire your next adventure.

Queens gone green

Auckland’s St Patrick’s Festival Parade will be shimmying down Queen Street for St Patrick’s Day on Sunday. Secure yourself a roadside spot to view myriad floats, marching bands, dance performers and of course, a sea of green. Taking place 12pm-1pm on March 17.

St Patrick’s Day parade in Queen Street. Photo / Chris Skelton.

Bright lights

Vivid Sydney is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest multi-artform festival. There were nearly 3.5 million attendees last year – its largest-ever crowd. If you didn’t make it over in 2023, the good news is the 2024 programme has now been released. From May 24 to June 15 there will be 23 nights of spectacular experiences that explore the theme of humanity through light, music, ideas, and food. Tickets are on sale now. To see what’s on offer, go to vividsydney.com

Vivid Sydney is the Southern Hemisphere’s largest multi-artform festival. Photo / Destination NSW

Scotland comes to Auckland

The New Zealand Pipe Band Championships are being held in Auckland this Friday and Saturday, March 15-16. Taking place at Onewa Domain, Northcote, there will be 50 bands competing, making it the largest pipe band contest outside of Scotland. It’s been 16 years since Auckland last hosted this competition so you can expect quite the turnout. Attendees can look forward to seeing 1500 competitors, including a Saturday street march through the main thoroughfares of Takapuna. nzpba.com/2024/03/11/2024-nzpb-champs

Swanning around

The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s (RNZB) much-anticipated season of Swan Lake kicks off this May. Last seen onstage in 2013, when the RNZB performed sell-out shows, the return of Swan Lake to New Zealand theatres will be celebrated by ballet lovers across the country. Book your tickets now for shows in Wellington, Auckland, Napier, Christchurch, Dunedin and Invercargill. rnzb.org.nz/show/swan-lake

The Royal New Zealand Ballet’s much-anticipated season of Swan Lake kicks off this May. Photo / Ross Brown

Ireland is going even greener

The world goes green on St Patrick’s Day to celebrate all things Irish, but Ireland itself is going green in a different way. Ireland has committed to cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 and to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It’s a commitment that is visible right across the hospitality and tourism sectors with hotels, festivals and major attractions moving towards more sustainable practices. Plan your trip to Ireland this winter by checking out ireland.com.

Hamilton’s a soaring good time

The five-day extravaganza, Balloons Over Waikato descends on Hamilton’s Innes Common, from Monday, March 19-23. Enjoy an assortment of brightly coloured hot-air balloons as part of New Zealand’s premier ballooning festival. Start early and watch daily take-offs from 7am, or join in the festivities for ZURU Nightglow at Claudelands Oval on Saturday, March 23.

The five-day extravaganza, Balloons Over Waikato, descends on Hamilton’s Innes Common, from March 19-23. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

Getting things ‘dun’ in Dunedin

Ōtepoti Dunedin’s Tunnel Beach has undergone a revamp to offer safer parking, a new trail, and easier accessibility. About 120,000 people a year enjoy the track and beach with its looming sandstone cliffs and unique man-made tunnel through the rock to the shore below. The track has a new upgraded carpark, seating, toilets, and is undergoing a track realignment. More information is available at dunedinnz.com.

Ōtepoti Dunedin’s Tunnel Beach has undergone a revamp. Photo / DunedinNZ

Show us yer buns

In hot-cross bun news (well, ‘tis the season), to celebrate the new KitKat Cookie Dough hitting New Zealand shelves, KitKat has collaborated with Takapuna bakery Domo to create a croissant filled with KitKat Cookie Dough. Get in quick to snap up one of 500 specially crafted KitKat Cookie Dough croissants for free this Saturday, March 16. Find Domo Bakery at 90 Hurstmere Rd in Takapuna.