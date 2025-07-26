Advertisement
What to do if you find yourself in financial hardship - Diana Clement

Diana Clement
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Every single baby step helps when you’re navigating financial hardship. Photo / 123RF

Diana Clement
Diana Clement is a freelance journalist who has written a column for the Herald since 2004. Before that, she was personal finance editor for the Sunday Business (now The Business) newspaper in London.
THE FACTS

  • Job losses and rising costs are increasing financial pressure on many people.
  • Cutting supermarket and energy bills can help - try cooking basics and using energy-saving tips.
  • Work and Income offers grants and support on food, rent, moving costs, bedding, and more.

When money’s tight, it’s easy to feel you’re up against an insurmountable wall. Job losses, reduced hours, break-ups, business failures, and rising costs mean more Kiwis are under financial pressure.

Every single baby step helps when you’re navigating hardship. You don’t have to solve everything today. Just start.

