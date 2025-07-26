The supermarket bill is one of the biggest weekly costs for most households. It’s also one of the easiest to cut. A big part of that is learning to cook. Just mastering a few basic meals can make a real difference. Ask friends and whānau for their favourite easy-to-cook recipes.

Slow cookers and rice cookers are great for busy households. Free recipe cards at the supermarket, or websites like Love Food Hate Waste, are full of affordable ideas. If in doubt, or short of time, baked beans, scrambled eggs, or a toasted sandwich can do the job. Balance it with veges tomorrow.

Try mug meals too. These are quick, single-serve dishes using one egg, some milk, and whatever’s on hand, such as cheese, meat, and even squares of bread. Google for ideas.

Cutting electricity and gas bills

Electricity and gas bills are really hurting this winter. Saving energy isn’t always easy, especially in a cold, damp house, but thinking outside the box can help.

Try the dry or dehumidify mode on your heat pump instead of heating. It uses less power, and, once the moisture is out of the air, you might not need extra heating at all. A standalone dehumidifier works well too, especially in small rooms.

Revisit energy-saving basics. Look for off-peak or free-hour power deals, and run appliances during those times. Switch off your heated towel rail, turn off appliances at the wall, and avoid heating unused rooms.

Drying clothes is another hidden cost. A dehumidifier can dry clothes for 30c to 60c a load, and helps keep your house drier too.

Sometimes it costs money to save money. Upgrading to an energy-efficient fridge or dishwasher may help. If you own your own home, consider getting a green loan to improve insulation, buy energy-efficient appliances, or upgrade to solar energy.

If you think your home is energy-inefficient, you can borrow a HEAT kit from your library to test your home’s efficiency.

Even if you’re not switching power companies, or telcos, call your provider and ask if you’re on the best plan. Also ask if they have a hardship plan.

Help when you need it

When money is too tight to make ends meet, you may be able to get help from Work and Income. You don’t need to be on a benefit. There are grants for food, rent, moving costs, bedding, and more. Support is also available for rent arrears or bond payments. Visit workandincome.govt.nz or call 0800 559 009.

If you’re behind on bills, contact the provider before it escalates. A free budget adviser can negotiate on your behalf. You can find one through MoneyTalks [moneytalks.co.nz or 0800 345 123]. They can help you write your first budget, or if things are too bad, discuss a form of bankruptcy called a no asset procedure.

Changing habits to rebuild control

Small changes in behaviour can make a real difference. Shifting a few habits isn’t about going without. It’s about regaining a sense of control. Small changes like those above add up, helping you build financial breathing room and resilience.

Earning a bit more can help. Look at ways to get a pay rise. Sell off unused stuff online and consider if you could make money from a side hustle. That could be anything from renting out a spare room, boarding dogs, or using your creative skills, as my old schoolfriend, Jess, does on 40Winks.co.nz, selling nightshirts that she sews at home after a day as a relieving teacher.

Financial hardship can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to face it alone. Whether you’re a renter, a parent, a small business owner, or just trying to keep the lights on, there’s help, and there’s hope. It starts with one small step. A phone call, a conversation, a choice to ask for support.

Remember, if you’ve taken a step today, you’re not failing, you’re navigating. And you’re not alone.