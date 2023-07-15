Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Personal Finance

Diana Clement: How to streamline your supermarket spending amid cost-of-living crisis

Diana Clement
By
Your Money and careers writer for the NZ Herald·Herald on Sunday·
4 mins to read
Shop around, substitute and buy basics in bulk when cheaper to help save money on your groceries. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Shop around, substitute and buy basics in bulk when cheaper to help save money on your groceries. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

OPINION:

I don’t have a God-given right to buy capsicum. When prices are high, I substitute, go without, or buy frozen. My jaw nearly hit the ground during an item on the TV news a few weeks ago about the cost-of-living crisis, where a couple lamented having just paid $15

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Personal Finance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Personal Finance