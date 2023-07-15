As for pantry basics, they’re often not cheap in the supermarket. I wandered past Richmond Fruit and Vege in Christchurch this month and noticed 10kg sacks of potatoes were $9.99. They were the same price at the Lotus supermarket in Stoddard Rd, Mt Roskill, Auckland, a few days later. I checked online and the nearest regular supermarkets in both cases charged $16.99 and $19.20 for 10kg of their cheapest potatoes.

Three capsicums for $15? Put them back. Photo / Warren Buckland

Thanks to this article I spent a good chunk of time shopping for onions this week, which cost $2.99 to $3.99 per kilogram in the supermarkets. The NZ Pacific Food Pantry in Manurewa had 10kg sacks that worked out at $1.10/kg and a 10kg sack available at some Pak’nSave was $1.29/kg. Potatoes and onions last a long time if stored well. If you can’t eat 10kg, do what I do and split them with another household.

If you want to save money on food, then familiarise yourself with prices in alternative outlets such as fruit and veg shops, bargain butchers, Bin Inn bulk stores, and Indian and Chinese supermarkets. Everything from rice to spices is often much cheaper in these stores.

Meat and fresh fish can be a bargain in Chinese supermarkets. Basics such as flour, sugar, nuts, dried fruit and beans are sharply priced in most Indian supermarkets.

If you’re buying dry goods in bulk from anywhere, freeze them for 48 hours after buying to ensure there is no chance of pantry moths getting into your cupboards.

The next trick is to consider the per kilogram cost of true essentials and buy up large when they’re cheap. Buy double quantities when mince is $10.99 instead of $16.99 or $19.99 and freeze the excess. I now buy my son’s bacon in 1kg packages, chop the pack, plastic and all, in four with scissors or a sharp knife and freeze it in parcels.

If you want to counter the rising cost of food, reconsider what are basics, and how you consume. Maybe if beef is $25/kg or more, buy chicken, which can be $10/kg or less. Maybe Google for some interesting chicken dishes to make up for it being your second choice.

Also when meal planning, price your protein per plate. Maybe half as much of the beef in a stew with lentils or chickpeas tastes just as good, but costs considerably less, and is better for you.

For more clever inflation-beating bulk food ideas, join the 71,000 Kiwis who are members of the Cheaper Ways NZ Facebook group. I see some fascinating discussions there. Who knew that standard vinegar in New Zealand is low strength (4 per cent) and it was possible to buy double strength? That might go further. Another great idea that received considerable attention was that cheap homemade puddings make a meal go further for less.