Student fears return to remote learning following classroom mould discovery

A section of C Block was closed following the discovery of 'unsafe levels of mould'. Photo / Supplied

A year 12 student fears a return to remote learning after "unsafe levels of mould" were identified in his Lower Hutt college.

The Ministry of Education confirmed eight teaching spaces in Hutt Valley High School have been "isolated" following the discovery of the mould in Block C during roofing and refurbishment work late last week.

Students were now taking classes in the library and school hall while the issues were resolved.

Year 12 student Max Webb said he was concerned students could be forced back into remote learning on a rostered basis for part of the week.

"It brings back hard times and it brings back struggles, and fortunately we're in a country where we don't have to deal with that anymore," he said.

"So we should be able to go into the classroom, we should be able to get that teaching from a teacher in-person."

"It is a little stressful, especially with NCEA level 2 this year."

The Ministry's Head of Education Infrastructure Service Kim Shannon said they were on site to support the school to "minimise any impact on teaching and learning".

"It's too early to make decisions about how learning may be delivered next term while the issue is being remediated," she said.

"Our focus is currently on working with the school to fix the problem as quickly as possible. We have commissioned further air testing and expect the results shortly. These will determine next steps."

Hutt Valley High school Acting Principal Denise Johnson has been approached for comment.

Mould is a fungus that enjoys warm, damp environments and can grow on wood or dirt. It includes species that are green or black in colour (such as Stachybotrys chartarum), and can be harmful to people with respiratory illnesses, skin conditions or weakened immune systems.

Webb said there were four classrooms from Block C that had now been moved to the hall and library.

Following this, a nearby block of boys' toilets had also been closed due to the discovery of an allergen.

Classes in the hall and library locations were creating "challenges for student's learning in an already stressful time", he said, with the hall particularly cold and noisy.

"No class has an independent space for the teachers to teach, instead, we now have to deal with the competitiveness of teachers trying to talk over each other to get through to the students."

While the Ministry of Education confirmed they first identified the mould last week, Webb said students had been aware of the deterioration of Block C for some time.

"As a student body we did know that the C Block was quite heavily deteriorated, it's a pretty old classroom block and the damp smells kind of hinted towards that.

"But no one really knew there was that level of mould in the classroom."

He said the students had been told their classes in Block C would be disrupted "for the foreseeable future".