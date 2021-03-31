Wet start to Easter, but finer weather on the way for the North Island

MetService National weather: March 31st - April 2nd. Video / MetService

Kiwis getting ready to flee the cities for the Easter break can breathe a sigh of relief as the wet, thundery weather striking the North Island this week disappears in place of warmer, finer weather.

However, those heading to Eden Park tonight for the final 20/20 cricket match between the Black Caps and Bangladesh should take their brollies as the heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to drench Auckland and the upper North Island this afternoon.

MetService shift meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the weather would get progressively worse throughout the day in the upper North Island with showers developing over the next few hours building to heavy rain and a possibility of thunderstorms and hail tonight.

"We've got this low that's expected to cross over the upper North Island later today so with that quite unstable conditions... so for cricket it could be a bit touch and go for a bit later today."

Holidaymakers heading away to holiday hot spots such as Whangamata in the Coromandel are in luck as finer weather is forecast for Easter. Photo / File

A ridge moving over most of the country tomorrow brings a rain-free day for most of the North Island.

The fairly warmer and muggy overnight conditions felt in the lower and eastern North Island are also expected to dive to single digits with Masterton dropping to a cooler 3C overnight.

However, over the weekend the wind picks up in the lower North Island pushing up the temperature in the eastern parts of the North and South Island with Napier and Hastings, Christchurch, Kaikōura and Timaru expected to hit about 25C.

The rest of the North Island should expect average temperatures for this time of year with Auckland and Thames reaching 22C on Sunday.

The South Island can expect a mostly fine day today before deteriorating over the Easter weekend due to an approaching front from the southwest bringing rain and showers.

Makgabutlane said it was a tale of two islands due to the conditions being quite different for each.