'Disappointing trend': 70 last-minute cancellations for Wellington bus-goers

Metlink say the onus is on NZ Bus to ensure scheduled services. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington bus passengers experienced 70 last-minute cancellations of Metlink services operated by NZ Bus on Wednesday.

Metlink general manager Scott Gallacher said they were working with NZ Bus on how they would address the situation.

"Cancellations are never a welcome sign but it's doubly disappointing for passengers who get hit with last-minute cancellations," he said.

"Metlink successfully operates around 22,000 bus trips each week and we pride ourselves in delivering a great public transport network for our communities.

"Over the last 12 months, as we have operated in a Covid-19 environment, our drivers have been at the forefront in providing an essential service throughout a pandemic response."

He said Metlink drivers provided an excellent service to the Wellington Region.

"Ultimately, the onus is on operators like NZ Bus to ensure they have drivers available to continue to provide great services to Metlink passengers.

"I want to thank all passengers for their patience as we continue to work with our operators and I want to assure them that we are taking every necessary action to turn around this disappointing trend of cancellations."