Stranger danger: Napier primary schools on alert after two incidents

Taradale Intermediate School is one of two Napier schools to have experienced a stranger danger incident this week. Photo / NZME

A parent-child password has been suggested as a techniques to combat strange approaches after two incidents at Napier primary schools.

Police have also increased their presence around Taradale Intermediate School and Marewa's St Patrick's School after a number of students were approached by strangers in recent days.

On Monday, police were called to Taradale Intermediate on Murphy Rd after a student was approached by a woman in a silver station wagon.

In a statement released by the school, the student said the woman told her "your mum has rung me to come and pick you up", before declining and returning quickly to her friends.

The school said teachers have talked to their classes about safety, with a strategy for parents to create a "safety password" with their child.

"If they are approached by someone and given this type of message - they can reply - okay what is our password?" the statement said.

On Tuesday, two boys from St Patrick's School were approached by a man asking them to "hop in" his car about 3.10pm.

The school said the boys luckily exercised good judgment and school staff were informed.

In a statement, the school encouraged students to "be vigilant", while parents were asked to discuss stranger danger with their children.

"Our community constables will be increasingly present in our area over the next while," it said.

Police said they were aware of both incidents and local staff had been in contact with the schools to provide safety advice for students.

"There will be increased police patrols around these schools as a preventative measure," a police spokeswoman said.

Inquiries are being made to identify the vehicle, person or persons involved in both cases.