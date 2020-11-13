Website of the Year

New Zealand

Steve Braunias: The Secret Western of ... Doc Shane

3 minutes to read

Doc Shane Reti, left, steps up in the Collins Gang. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

MONDAY

It was high noon when the Collins Gang pulled into Dodge City. Whitey Collins, the leader, arrived in a mirrored stagecoach. It allowed her to see her reflection when she travelled.

The rest of

