Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of the Collins Gang

3 minutes to read

Judith Collins and her gang squeezed into the broom closet to play the blame game. Photo / Andrew Warner

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

Vote2020

OPINION

MONDAY

The train was late and didn't get into Wellington until after dark. No one was at the station when the Collins Gang hobbled on to the platform. Their clothes smelled of gunsmoke and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.