Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of the Olympics

3 minutes to read
Prince Harry has yet to hit his straps as a world beating moaner. Photo / AP

Prince Harry has yet to hit his straps as a world beating moaner. Photo / AP

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

THE SUSTAINED MOANING EVENT

Bronze medal: Judith Collins. She moans about everything and just keeps on moaning but lacks a bit of focus on account of the fact that nothing she moans about is