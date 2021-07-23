Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Steve Braunias: The secret diary of Jeff Bezos

3 minutes to read
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever!'. Video / C-Span

Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever!'. Video / C-Span

Steve Braunias
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION:

MONDAY

Not since I got away with paying $3.52 in tax for the last 20 years and then successfully applied for a rebate so that in the end I actually received a refund of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.