Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector Marty Gray speaks to media about the events in Dunedin last Thursday which saw a 16-year-old boy die. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A multi-agency group has been created in response to a spike of youth-related crimes at Dunedin’s bus hub.

Dunedin’s Mayor, Jules Radich, met with representatives from the Dunedin City Council, the Otago Regional Council, and police this morning and agreed to establish the new group.

This comes after a 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by another boy, aged 13, last Thursday.

The 13-year-old accused of his murder appeared in the Youth Court on Friday. He has been remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in the High Court on June 11.

The terms of the group are now being drafted. They seek to ensure schools, bus users and the wider community are all represented.

They’re also aiming to develop short, medium and long-term options that can be implemented to improve the Bus Hub’s culture.

“This is an important step focused on changing behaviour at the Bus Hub, to ensure it is a safe space for everyone to use.

“Last week’s terrible tragedy has sent shockwaves through our community, and we all need to come together to address the issues,” said Radich.

Otago Regional Council chairwoman Gretchen Robertson agrees, saying public safety at the Bus Hub is a priority for all parties.

“This new group is exactly what we need to be doing – working together to tackle the safety issues there.

“We will be working with the DCC, police and other parties to review the steps already taken, and any new initiatives that could help, over the coming days and weeks,” she said.

Robertson also emphasised the importance of involving young people, school communities and the wider community to help change behaviour at the hub.

The Otago Regional Council has increased security and police presence at the Bus Hub. Bus stop B, where the incident occurred, will remain closed until further notice.

“We acknowledge the outpouring of love and sympathy for the family and friends of the young person who tragically died and realise that an incident of this magnitude impacts public confidence. We are aware of issues at the hub and are working hard to support people with added security and presence”, said Robertson.