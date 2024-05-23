Richie McCaw speaks out on rugby’s civil war, more Kiwis get the green light to evacuate New Caledonia and how a husband's ‘toxic’ actions almost cost this wife a race victory.

A 13-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder after a stabbing at a Dunedin bus stop.

A 16-year-old boy died after the incident, which happened near the central Dunedin police station.

The accused appeared in the Dunedin Youth Court before Judge Michael Turner this morning.

He has been remanded into the custody of the chief executive until an appearance before the High Court in Dunedin on June 11.

He has automatic name suppression.

The 16-year-old was attended to by ambulance staff and police after the incident shortly after 3pm on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Dunedin bus hub, on Great King St in the centre city, where hundreds of school pupils were gathered for after-school transit.

Police officers at the scene of the stabbing near the central Dunedin police station. Photo / Ben Tomsett

He was later transported to the hospital in a serious condition and died that evening, police confirmed in a statement shortly after 8pm.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation for all involved and we are working to support the victim’s family, who are understandably distraught at the sudden and violent loss of their loved one,” Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis said.

“We’re aware that people in the area around the bus hub on Great King Street may have photos or video footage of the incident.”

A 13-year-old boy appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning. Photo / George Heard

Police ask that anyone with photos or videos, along with anyone who witnessed the incident unfold, contact Dunedin police via 105, quoting file number 240523/3321.

At the time of the incident, a group of young people were at the scene speaking to police. Some were in tears.

Police officers at the scene of a stabbing at the central city bus hub, near the central Dunedin police station. Photo / Ben Tomsett

A witness told the Herald they saw a fight and was later told that someone had been stabbed.

Groups of people were taken to the police station. Youths were heard speaking about a video of the incident circulating online.

A spokesperson for Hato Hone St John said they were notified at 3.08pm on Thursday and responded with one ambulance and one manager.

Police were working to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident but confirmed they had recovered a knife from the scene.

Several inquiries are underway and a post-mortem is expected to be carried out today.

Police said they were working along with Victim Support to support the victim’s family at this extremely difficult time.

Otago Regional Council chair Gretchen Robertson said the bus hub was open and, aside from a diversion for Bus Stop B, it was safe for the public to continue to use.

“We acknowledge this is a serious incident and tragedy, and that it impacts people’s trust and confidence. We continue to urge people to have confidence in the safety of our bus system; however, acknowledge terrible incidents such as the loss of a young person does impact on people and we’ll work hard to address that,” she said.

Robertson said they will revisit security requirements alongside Dunedin City Council and police.

Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector Marty Gray said they had increased patrols around Great King St.

Police have increased our foot and car patrols in the area focusing on peak times to ensure high visibility of police officers,” Gray said.

“The incident yesterday was a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the victim and his family.

Police have been aware of anti-social behaviour at the bus hub for some time and have been working closely with the Dunedin City Council, Otago Regional Council and other partners to address this issue,” Grey said.

The case is now before the courts and police said they were unable to make further comment.

The joint Dunedin Student Council Presidents said safety at the bus hub had long been an issue.

“The attack in the bus hub yesterday afternoon was incredibly tragic. Our hearts go out to the family of the victim. We must acknowledge that we need to do better to keep our young people safe. No student should be unsafe on their way to or from school ... we need action now,” they said in a statement.

Conflict at the Dunedin bus hub

The incident is the latest in a string of assaults at the Dunedin bus hub since it opened in 2019.

In 2022, a Dunedin man was arrested after he attacked a pedestrian and punched an 83-year-old man in the face outside the central Dunedin police station.

The 45-year-old pushed a 63-year-old man into the street of the Great King St bus hub on October 26, 2022, before straddling the victim and repeatedly punching him in the head, as well as inflicting kicks to the torso.

When an 83-year-old bystander tried to intervene the offender punched him in the head as well.

In November last year, a man was punched and kicked by a drunk in a racially motivated attack at the bus hub.

Ben Tomsett is a Multimedia Journalist for the New Zealand Herald, based in Dunedin.