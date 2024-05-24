Richie McCaw speaks out on rugby’s civil war, more Kiwis get the green light to evacuate New Caledonia and how a husband's ‘toxic’ actions almost cost this wife a race victory.

Teammates of a 16-year-old fatally stabbed in Dunedin have called off their high school rugby game today in memory of their friend, while the city’s mayor has called for a “community-wide” response.

The incident took place at the Dunedin Bus Hub in Great King St shortly after 3pm on Thursday, with the 16-year-old being rushed to hospital but later dying from his injuries.

A 13-year-old boy appeared in the Dunedin Youth Court yesterday charged with murder.

It comes as friends of the 16-year-old gathered at the bus stop yesterday evening to leave flowers and tributes and take part in a blessing.

Now teammates of the 16-year-old, who was a Trinity Catholic College student and avid rugby player, are also taking time to grieve their friend.

Otago Community Rugby manager Warren Kearney confirmed the teenager’s high school rugby team had chosen to cancel its game today.

The teen had played as part of Trinity’s high school team called the Sassenachs, which was newly formed in 2024 and made up of players from Trinity and three other schools.

Kearney said the “tragic circumstances” of the loss were being felt by the entire rugby community.

Otago Community Rugby earlier wrote in a social media post: “Otago Rugby’s thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and teammates” of the 16-year-old.

“In respect of Trinity Catholic College, the Intermediate Otago Combined Sassenachs team will not be playing tomorrow’s game against Dunstan High School,” it said.

“At times like these, we need to stick together and support each other. Kia Kaha.”

Dunedin mayor Jules Radich said he’s keen to get key parties, such as police, schools, the council and bus operators together, so there is a “wider community response” to concerns about safety at the bus stop and on the public transport network.

“I spoke to the principal of Trinity College and she’s interested in discussing the matter further and what we can do about it,” Radich said.

“So I’m looking to have a co-ordinated response, but it will take a while to organise those meetings.”

However, in the first instance, the council would be talking further with police, he said.

Radich had earlier been criticised by Darin Smith, the deputy rector of King’s High School, where the 16-year-old had previously studied before moving to Trinity, for earlier saying the stabbing was an isolated incident and the bus hub was safe.

“As a city we should expect better, as a city we need better for our kids, as a city we need better to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of us all is a priority,” Smith told the Otago Daily Times.

Police officers at the scene of the stabbing near the central Dunedin police station. Photo / Ben Tomsett

However, Radich this morning said the shelter is “clearly not safe enough”.

He was also among people to lay flowers at the shelter yesterday where he said the “events will have impacts across our entire community”.

“The ripple effects of this event are being felt far and wide across our city. My heart goes out to everyone impacted, including the 13-year-old now before the courts.

“This is a disaster for everyone. We are all grieving.”

Youth appears in court

The accused 13-year-old yesterday appeared in the Dunedin Youth Court before Judge Michael Turner.

He has been remanded into the custody of the chief executive of Oranga Tamariki until an appearance before the High Court at Dunedin on June 11.

He has automatic name suppression.

Otago Coastal Area Commander Inspector Marty Gray yesterday said police were still working to determine the circumstances of the case.

Police were on the scene within one minute of the incident giving medical aid to the 16-year-old and apprehending the 13-year-old, he said.

Security staff were also working at the shelter yesterday and had quickly intervened, he said.

Gray said anti-social behaviour, such as bullying and teasing, was common at the bus hub.

However, officers had been working with a range of partners to limit anti-social behaviour, such as by installing CCTV, he said.

Police also usually have patrols in the area, but unfortunately were not there at that time of the day, he said.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to provide videos and photos of the incident.

Police were on the scene within one minute of the incident at the central city bus hub. Photo / Ben Tomsett

Conflict at the Dunedin bus hub

The incident is the latest in a string of assaults at the Dunedin bus hub since it opened in 2019.

In 2022, a Dunedin man was arrested after he attacked a pedestrian and punched an 83-year-old man in the face outside the central police station.

The 45-year-old pushed a 63-year-old man into the street of the Great King St bus hub on October 26, 2022, before straddling the victim and repeatedly punching him in the head, as well as inflicting kicks to the torso.

When an 83-year-old bystander tried to intervene, the offender punched him in the head.

In November last year, a man was punched and kicked by a drunk in a racially motivated attack at the bus hub.



