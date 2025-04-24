Today, in stark contrast, cloaked in the mid-morning warmth, Whorrall was fondly remembered under the light of the beaming sun.

Love poured down his flatmates’ faces in the form of tears, came out of colleagues’ mouths through tributes and were put on the last place he sat as vibrant blooms.

Whorrall’s life was spelt out on the bus stop bench where he met his end. A can of Dr Pepper, his favourite drink and a poignant piece of his American homeland. A toy bug, notes of prayers for his friends and family, also sat amongst the hundreds of flowers.

Loved ones and members of Whorrall's community gather at the place he was attacked. Photo / Dean Purcell

The wails and sobs dangled in the autumn air, intermeshed with the sound of bustling traffic.

“It’s a busy road, shame it wasn’t busy Saturday night,” a mourner whispered to her friend, as they gazed across the street.

He was much like the bugs he studied, if the words his flatmates are anything to go by.

They laughed through their tears, gripping each other as if a gentle breeze would knock them over.

Kyle Whorrall's flatmates speak at his vigil. Photo / Dean Purcell

“When he talked about [the things he loved], you cared, because he cared about it so much.”

The master of board games, but not competitive, they said. He preferred the social aspect to any reward.

“He loved crafting and painting and sewing and creating plushies – he loved plushies so much, and plants,” she said.

“He cared deeply about what he did and the people in his life.”

Floral tributes at the St Johns Rd bus shelter. Photo / Michael Craig.

Love for Whorrall and his family was also being shared online as the service was carried out, with a fundraiser on GoFundMe set up to collect donations for his family.

The money raised will go towards travel-related expenses between the US and NZ – including getting the slain man’s body home – funeral and memorial expenses, therapy and grief counselling and any legal and administrative costs.

Back in St Johns, as the mourners file out, a bottle of L&P filled with water was tipped over hands, some blew kisses to the bus stop, others stopped for a second for a glance at the beautiful place that was once home to a shocking act of violence.

But violence is no longer found there. Only love, for a friend, a colleague, a gentle man who followed his dream across the world, only to find his demise.

Fairy lights placed by the community keep twinkling at stop 7435.

For the man who died in the dark, but was loved in the light.

