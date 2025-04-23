“I knew he was never going to come home, but I didn’t think it would be like this.”
He said his son was not the type “at all” to start a fight.
Meadowbank vigil to ‘reclaim neighbourhood’
Organisers of this morning’s vigil say they want to “reclaim the neighbourhood” after the fatal attack in Meadowbank.
A group of students and staff from the nearby St John’s Theological College will lead a short vigil at 9.30am, saying it would be an opportunity to “reflect, pray for Kyle’s whānau and to stand together for peace, healing and aroha in our neighbourhood”.
The college added that it wanted to “reclaim the neighbourhood with life, warmth and care”.
The apparently random attack on Whorrall, who was sitting at the bus stop at around 10pm, has unnerved people who lived nearby.
“It is just the senselessness and randomness of it,” said Mike Maloney, a resident who lives 150m from the bus stop. “The way they saw a bloke sitting at the bus stop, did a U-turn, and beat him to death.”
Neighbours are also determined that the offenders be caught as soon as possible.
“There will be a camera somewhere, or someone will know what has happened,” Maloney said. “This is not one you get away with. This is just a matter of time.”
The hunt for the killers is ongoing, with police yesterday knocking on doors, returning to the crime scene, and seeking CCTV or dashcam footage from motorists who may have been passing through on Saturday night.
“While it is certainly not the same as being family, the relationship between a student and their thesis adviser can be very close ... The entomological community is very close-knit and supportive, and even as briefly as Kyle had been involved in entomology, there were many people who knew and respected him.
“I would not be surprised at all to see, over the next few years, at least a few new species described and named in Kyle’s honour, as that’s very much the kind of thing entomologists do to pay tribute to lost colleagues – a small but meaningful form of immortality, as it were.”
Online, friends described Whorrall as kind-hearted and kind-spirited.
“His love for bugs and nature was wholesome and innate,” one said. “May he rest in peace.”
About 10pm, the SUV parked at the bus stop, facing the wrong direction. Two occupants got out of the car and attacked Whorrall for about 30 seconds before speeding in their car in an easterly direction towards College Rd.
“The victim was subjected to a senseless attack, leaving him with multiple head injuries,” Baldwin said.
“No one should be subjected to the appalling level of violence that the victim suffered on Saturday night.”