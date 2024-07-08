Tohiariki said the house had no working smoke alarms at the time of the fire.

“This was a tragedy for the family and our thoughts are with them and the community of Manapōuri at this difficult time.”

Kelly Kerr, left, 11, and his mum Kelly Kemble Kerr died on Thursday when their home in rural West Southland was destroyed by fire.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said police, along with specialist fire investigators from Fenz, conducted a full-scale scene examination of the home over the weekend.

“Their bodies have since been transported to Christchurch where a post-mortem examination was conducted,” McCloy said.

“This event was tragic and police continue to ensure there is appropriate support in place for those affected by this terrible event.”

Two people were located deceased in a house fire on View St in Manapōuri on Thursday. Photo / Southland App

A Givealittle page set up to help Kelly Kemble Kerr’s partner and family following the deadly blaze had raised over $6000 since Sunday.

Lisa Hoeta, who set up the Givealittle page, said she had been best friends with Kemble Kerr for 32 years.

Her last messages from Kemble Kerr had been full of love and pride for her children and grandchildren, including Kelly jnr, a “highly intelligent” boy who had just started making money off his YouTube account.

“She just loved her children so much.”

Kemble Kerr’s partner Jason Hoggard, who also lived at the View St rental home, was away working when the fire began about 3.40am.

Her daughter told Stuff Kemble Kerr had a heart condition, which meant she couldn’t move fast.

“She wouldn’t have been able to escape. It was just really quick.”

Her mum loved reading and writing, and was hoping to buy a house, Manaia Kerr said.

“She was just so beautiful and amazing.”

And Kemble Kerr’s namesake, son Kelly, was a creative boy interested in drawing and animating - for which he had his own YouTube channel named The Amazing Animator, Manaia Kerr told Stuff.

Kelly, who was autistic, was “the sweetest boy”, she said.

Her mother liked to leave the fireplace door open, which her daughter thought may have caused the fire.

The house was well alight when volunteer firefighters from Manapōuri and Te Anau arrived, a Fenz spokesperson said.

A crane was used to remove the remaining sections of the home’s roof to allow specialist investigators from police and Fenz to enter the home, McCloy said earlier.

Police were supporting those affected by the tragedy.

Community leaders spoke late this week of the impact of the loss on the small community of only a few hundred residents.

“It’s just tragic”, Southland District councillor Sarah Greaney said.

“In a small community, there’s a much broader impact because very often our firefighters are close to the people involved.

“My thoughts are with everyone and anyone who has been impacted.”