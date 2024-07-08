“Their bodies have since been transported to Christchurch where a post-mortem examination was conducted,” McCloy said.
“This event was tragic and police continue to ensure there is appropriate support in place for those affected by this terrible event.”
A Givealittle page set up to help Kelly Kemble Kerr’s partner and family following the deadly blaze had raised over $6000 since Sunday.
Lisa Hoeta, who set up the Givealittle page, said she had been best friends with Kemble Kerr for 32 years.
Her last messages from Kemble Kerr had been full of love and pride for her children and grandchildren, including Kelly jnr, a “highly intelligent” boy who had just started making money off his YouTube account.
“She just loved her children so much.”
Kemble Kerr’s partner Jason Hoggard, who also lived at the View St rental home, was away working when the fire began about 3.40am.
Her daughter told Stuff Kemble Kerr had a heart condition, which meant she couldn’t move fast.
“She wouldn’t have been able to escape. It was just really quick.”
Her mum loved reading and writing, and was hoping to buy a house, Manaia Kerr said.