South Auckland shooting: One seriously hurt; armed police in Flat Bush; roads closed

A police cordon in Whimbrel Rd in Flat Bush after a man was found with shotgun wounds. Photo / Hayden Woodward

One person has been seriously hurt after a shooting in South Auckland.

Armed police swarmed on Whimbrel Rd in Flat Bush about 1pm after receiving reports a firearm had being fired.

Police then found a person with a gunshot wound in a home on Whimbrel Rd.

St John medics treated the person before rushing them to Middlemore Hospital, a spokeswoman said.

A car was seen leaving the address shortly before police arrived, a police spokeswoman said.

"Police are making a number of inquiries to establish exactly what has happened and to locate those responsible," she said.

"Police are talking to a number of people in the area and residents can expect to see a large police presence for the remainder of the day."

Armed police are now standing guard on Whimbrel and Benthos Rds.

Auckland Transport has also tweeted that the 355 bus services will be diverted via Flat Bush School, Chapel and Thomas Rds, because of a closure on Hikuawa Rd in Ormiston.

"The following stops will be missed: 6914, 6901, 6765, 6924, 6479, 6926," AT said.

"Expect delays & cancellations."