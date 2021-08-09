Police looking for Maserati in hit-and-run crash in Auckland

Police are seeking information on a Maserati Levante like the one pictured here. Photo / Supplied

Police are hunting a luxury Maserati involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist unconscious and seriously injured.

Authorities have issued a plea for any information after the dark-coloured Maserati, thought to be a Levante model, allegedly hit a motorcyclist on Great South Rd, in Auckland, last month.

The incident happened on Thursday, July 8, at the intersection of Great South Rd and Greenlane East about 10.18pm.

"The victim was on his motorbike waiting to turn right when a person driving a Maserati has hit them and immediately left the scene," police said.

The hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Greelane East and Great South Road. Image / Google

Constable David Smith said the motorcyclist suffered serious injuries and that "it could've been much worse".

"Along with being knocked unconscious, the victim also sustained leg injuries and we are lucky that we are not dealing with more serious injuries, or worse - a fatality," he said.

'The driver hit someone...then driven off with no regard' - police

The vehicle was caught on CCTV driving in the Penrose area before the crash.

Police said they believe the Maserati has been damaged in the hit-and-run - on its right side and possibly to the front of the vehicle.

Authorities are calling on anyone in the community who may know who this driver is or who may recognise the vehicle to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

"This driver hit someone, injured them and then driven off with no regard for their safety," Smith said.

"So it is imperative that we identify and locate them so they can be held accountable for their actions."

Can you help? Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111