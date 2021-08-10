Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Juha Saarinen: Save the environment and cut crime: drop crypto currencies

5 minutes to read
Photo / 123RF

Photo / 123RF

Juha Saarinen
By:

Tech writer for NZ Herald.

OPINION:

As a writer, I try not to let words fail me but it is difficult to find appropriately strong ones to describe the idea to use the power generation capacity freed up once Rio

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.